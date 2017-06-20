Andy Murray to donate Queen's Club winnings to Grenfell Tower victims Adele and Jamie Oliver are some of the other stars to lend their support

Andy Murray is planning to donate the prize money he wins at this week's Aegon Championships to the victims of the Grenfell tower disaster. The world No 1 tennis champion, who plays his first match on Tuesday against Aljaz Bedene, would earn £347,000 if he wins his sixth title on Sunday. According to reports, tournament sources claim Andy has asked for all his prize money to be directed there. His management declined to comment when HELLO! Online approached them, claiming it's a private matter.

In 2013, 30-year-old Andy donated his £73,000 winner's prize to the Royal Marsden Hospital, who treated his friend, the former doubles player Ross Hutchins for Hodgkin's lymphoma. News of Andy's generosity comes soon after the Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy released a new statement about the tragic Grenfell Tower fire, confirming that 79 people are dead or presumed dead. Speaking to reporters, he said: "Over the last 48 our investigators have been working tirelessly, working with families to establish just how many we believe are missing from Grenfell Tower. As of this morning, I'm afraid to say there are now 79 people that we believe are either dead or missing, but I have to say we have to presume they're dead."

STORY: Police confirm 79 people are missing or presumed dead in Grenfell Tower fire

Other celebrities to who have helped with the relief effort following last Wednesday's horrific blaze at Grenfell Tower, include the likes of Adele, Rita Ora and Jamie Oliver. Music mogul Simon Cowell is also releasing a charity single to help raise money. The 57-year-old said he was so affected by the harrowing news coverage of the event that he wanted to use his influence to help. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I am watching footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heartbreaking. We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight."