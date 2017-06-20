Drake and Josh fans devastated after Drake Bell wasn't invited to Josh Peck's wedding Drake Bell posted a series of now-deleted tweets about the snub

Fans were upset after Drake Bell revealed that he wasn't invited to Josh Peck's wedding, despite the pair being long-time friends and co-stars in the popular Nickelodeon show, Drake and Josh. Josh tied the knot with his fiancée, Paige O'Brien, on Saturday, and Drake tweeted several times about his lack of invite to the wedding. In the now-deleted tweets, the 30-year-old wrote that their "ties are officially cut".

Drake tweeted: "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear. True colours have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brotha… When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear… Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from." The pair appeared to be on good terms earlier this month after they both shared the same throwback snap from their days of the hit children's show.

WHY IS THIS THE SADDEST STORY I'VE EVER READ pic.twitter.com/Gc61DjmiDm — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 19, 2017

Fans were devastated that Drake wasn't invited to Josh's wedding, with one writing: "If Drake and Josh can't even make it then there's no hope of maintaining relationships with anybody," while another added: "Drake and Josh not cool with each other I'm shook." Others were quick to joke about the situation by referencing the show. "Pretty cut up about Drake not being at Josh's wedding," one person tweeted. "But I think we all know who is responsible for Drake's missing invite," accompanied by a gif of the pair blaming their onscreen younger sister and stepsister, Megan.

Pretty cut up about Drake not being at Josh's wedding but I think we all know who is responsible for Drake's missing invite #DrakeAndJosh pic.twitter.com/CSoOd7kVtX — Eilish McBurnie (@EilishMcBurnie) June 19, 2017

John Stamos was among guests at the lavish wedding. He once co-starred with Josh in the US comedy, Grandfathered, and shared a photo of the bride and groom on his Instagram, writing: "Only thing more beautiful than the wedding was the bride and groom. Time to make me an uncle! Congrats, I love you both dearly. XO @shuapeck @paigeobrienn."