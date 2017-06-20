Tyra Banks shares rare picture of son York: see here The America's Next Top Model star posted a sweet Father's Day message

Despite leading a private life, Tyra Banks gave her followers the first full glimpse of her 16-month-old son York in honour of Father's Day on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram page, the America's Got Talent host, who welcomed her son with boyfriend Erik Asla in 2016, shared a picture of her little boy as she praised all the dads around the world. The snap sees York reaching out towards the person taking the picture, with his piercing blue eyes on full show.

To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too...HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York💛 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

STORY: Tyra Banks shares first photo of her newborn son

Fans were quick to compliment the rare photo, with one commenting: "Oh Tyra, your baby is adorable. He definitely has your eyes. God bless him! Take good care, and thanks for sharing." Another remarked: "He is sooooo beautiful Ty! I am so happy for you!" A third post read: "Wow, he's got such a unique look. I can hear Tyra now talking about how she loves his individual features. So happy for her. Beautiful boy."

The 43-year-old model and her Norwegian photographer partner welcomed their son via gestational surrogate last year. "The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here," Tyra wrote on Instagram when announcing the arrival. "He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world."

STORY: Tyra Banks announces arrival of 'miracle' baby

Tyra has been open in the past about her infertility struggles, revealing that she previously underwent IVF procedures in the hopes of conceiving. Speaking to People shortly after York's arrival, she said: "The journey to now has not been an easy process, as I've shared before. But there was a beautiful bright light at the end of the tunnel for me and his father Erik. As I gaze into the beautiful eyes of my son, I think about all the people who continue to struggle with fertility or carrying a child and continue to pray for them every day. My hopes and dreams are filled with well wishes that they get to feel what my little treasure, York Banks Asla, feels like in my arms."