Jumanji reboot to pay tribute to the late Robin Williams Jack Black will star in the new fantasy film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Jack Black, who is due to star in the reboot of Jumanji, has confirmed that Robin Williams' character from the original 1995 version, Alan Parrish, will have a role in the upcoming film. Chatting to The Hollywood Reporter at CineEurope, the School of Rock star spoke about how the late actor would be remembered in the film.

Robin played Alan Parrish in the film

In the original movie, Alan Parrish is trapped in the jungle-themed board game as a child, only to return to the real world 26 years later when the board game is played again. The upcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, will enter the jungle for the first time, which is where Robin's character comes in. "We're exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; its life or death," Jack explained. "But while we're there, we find clues left behind by Alan Parrish. He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It's like he's there helping us without actually being there." He added: "You never got to see the inside world. But this one takes place primarily inside the jungle of Jumanji. That's the coolest part of the film — we're able to transport the audience to that secret and wondrous land, with the danger and the beauty."

Robin William passed away in 2014 after taking his own life. At the time, his representative said: "Robin Williams passed away this morning. He has been battling severe depression of late. This is a tragic and sudden loss. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time." His wife Susan Schneider released a statement to the New York Times, which read: "This morning, I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings. I am utterly heartbroken. On behalf of Robin's family, we are asking for privacy during our time of profound grief."