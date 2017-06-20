What to expect from Brooklyn Beckham's new book, What I See Have a sneak peek at Brooklyn Beckham's photography book

Brooklyn Beckham's upcoming photography book, What I See, will be released on 29 June. The book is a collection showcasing David and Victoria's eldest son's impressive photography skills, and will be separated into chapters which tell a story about his life. The 18-year-old has a keen interest in the subject, and has previously photographed a Burberry campaign.

Brooklyn has included photos of his family

The chapters include photos from a family holiday with his parents and three younger siblings – Romeo, Cruz and Harper – to Iceland, a day trip to Coney Island as well as a series of photographs chronicling his everyday life. Each section is accompanied with an introduction written by Brooklyn along with photo captions for each photograph. The snaps include a candid photo of Romeo, and the caption reads: "Didn't plan this photo – Romeo and I were waiting to see our little sister's ballet recital and we bought her flowers. I took this when we were waiting outside and I love it."

This photo is simply captioned: "Untitled (Grand Central Station)"

David has previously opened up about Brooklyn's love of photography, telling GQ: "We've always protected our children but we've always been honest with them, as well: There're going to be things said about you, about us, that aren't true. Brooklyn is 16 coming on 17, and we know he's going to make his mistakes—and we know he'll have opportunities because of us."

The book will be released 29 June

He added: "But he's making opportunities for himself, too. So far we've been very lucky that he's found a passion. Whether people believe it or not, he's got talent. He's got a great eye—and proven that in the images he's taken." The book will be released along with an exhibition in London, which will move to L.A. in August.

WHAT I SEE by Brooklyn Beckham is published on 29th June by Penguin Random House UK in hardback, priced £16.99.