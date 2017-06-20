Lisa Riley claims allergic reaction caused her lips to swell – and doctors thought they were lip fillers! The Loose Women star reacted badly to pumpkin seeds

Lisa Riley has criticised a doctor after they accused her of getting fillers, when her lips swelled up due to an allergic reaction. Appearing on Tuesday's Loose Women, the former Emmerdale actress insisted she has never had surgery on her lips and that the swelling was because of a reaction to pumpkin seeds. She told the audience: "On Saturday morning I woke up and I looked like a baboon! And it was so swollen, full of blisters, all inside my top lip I have a rainbow of blister."

Recalling her appointment, she added: "I'm currently filming a new drama in Manchester and I was worried about continuity so I went to the doctor and the first thing she said was, 'Be honest, you've had a lot done recently, you've had fillers haven't you?' I think that's kind of out of order to come from a doctor. I don't need my lips doing at all."

She continued: "It turned out it was an allergic reaction to pumpkin seeds. It's interesting how an allergy might come on later in life. They're still really sore but everyone doesn't believe me. This is the new thing now so I've had everything done and now it's the lips. But I swear on my life, I haven't and why would I? I don't need them done. I'm proud of my lips!"

Meanwhile, over the past few months, Lisa has been documenting her incredible weight loss journey with followers and has shared various pictures of her slimmer physique. The TV star, 40, has lost 11 stone after she completely changed her lifestyle and eating habits. After being left with excess skin as a result, Lisa then took the brave decision to go under the knife back in March.