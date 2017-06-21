Simon Cowell's Grenfell Tower single receives emotional reaction: 'It's brought me to tears' Robbie Williams, Rita Ora and Liam Payne have recorded the track

A whole host of stars have come together to raise money for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. On Wednesday morning, listeners were reduced to tears following the release of Simon Cowell's charity single, Bridge Over Troubled Water, for the victims of the horrific west London blaze. Stars including Robbie Williams, Rita Ora, Emili Sande and Liam Payne have all re-recorded the Simon and Garfunkel classic, which people have described as "beautiful" and "emotional".

Tomorrow at 8am across major UK radio stations, you will be able to hear Bridge Over Troubled Water. pic.twitter.com/Bgg8u6oU4N — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 20, 2017

One Twitter follower said: "#ArtistsForGrenfell charity single #BridgeOverTroubledWater is amazing! Covered in goosebumps! Emotional! #grenfelltower." Another commented: "Just got a short clip of #ArtistsForGrenfell… try not to cry… it hits you hard." A third post read: "The #ArtistsForGrenfell charity single is so touching. Incredible how all the artists came together so quickly." One tweeted: "Crazy goosebumps from the #ArtistsForGrenfell single."

STORY: Judi Dench leads star-studded line up for West End Grenfell Tower benefit concert

Simon, 57, gathered some of the world's biggest names in music to produce the song at Sarm Studios in West London over the weekend. The X Factor boss said he was so affected by the harrowing news coverage of the event that he wanted to use his influence to help. Taking to Twitter, he told his followers: "I am watching footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heartbreaking. We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight."

Simon Cowell has donated £100,000 of his own money to the Grenfell charity

The track was played across various radio stations from 8am on Wednesday morning and will also air on ITV before Coronation Street later on in the evening. All proceeds raised will go to Artists for Grenfell and will be distributed via The London Community Foundation. Other artists who lent their support on the single include, Craig David, Nile Rogers, James Blunt, Jessie J, Stormzy, Bastille, Anne Marie and Ella Eyre as well as the London Community Gospel Choir and Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers.

STORY: Simon Cowell to release charity single to help Grenfell Tower fire victims

Meanwhile, Simon has also revealed that he has donated £100,000 of his own money to the Grenfell charity. He told The Mirror: "I felt how everyone felt when they saw the news. I was angry, upset, thinking what the hell do you do?"