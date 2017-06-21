Joely Richardson marks World Refugee Day with an exclusive video diary from Uganda Save The Children ambassador Joely Richardson spent time with children in the world's largest refugee camp

The Tudors actress Joely Richardson has swapped life on set for a heartfelt mission with Save The Children to mark World Refugee Day. The actress and mother-of-one travelled to Bidi Bidi, Uganda to meet with children fleeing the conflict in South Sudan, and who are now living in what may be the world's largest refugee camp.

Watch Joely's exclusive video from her visit to Uganda's refugee camps

The down to earth actress kept this exclusive video diary throughout her trip, remarking on the incredible steps that have been taken by Save The Children and their partners to create a safe space for displaced children living in the camps, from education to play areas. With her hair loose and make-up free, Joely was a hit with the children she spoke to.

"A few thousand refugees arrive here every day, mostly from South Sudan," Joely says in the video. "It's so important for children to have safe places to go. We saw them yesterday in Rhino Camp where they can learn, play, draw, make music, play football; all the basic requirements for healing and to start their new lives. But safety is key. 'You are safe' is the most important thing you can say to children."

"In Uganda I have seen first hand just how vital aid is in helping to save children’s lives. Aid really does work," said the Nip/Tuck star, who is an ambassador for the children's charity. "Within safe play areas, medical centres and classrooms, I have seen the smiles on children's faces, grateful for any acts of kindness. In supporting charities like Save the Children, who work to reunite and re-home unaccompanied children, we are all helping to form a better world, where we care for those who need it most."

