Liam Payne reveals his unique Father's Day gift from girlfriend Cheryl The One Direction star had to spend his very first Father's Day away from son Bear

Liam Payne might have been away from home on his very First Father's Day, but his girlfriend Cheryl still made it a day to remember. The new mum splashed out on a very unique gift for her partner – a jewelled necklace in the shape of a teddy bear. Liam, 23, proudly showed off his present – a clear nod to the couple's baby son Bear – on a recent Instagram story. "Hi Instagram, sorry I've not been on today for the story, we got in at like 1.30am last night from Milan so I was super tired," Liam says in the self-filmed video, which was shared with fans on Wednesday.

The One Direction star, who is currently in New York, continues: "I have had a great day. I got another Father's Day present – which is a little bear off Cheryl which I really love." He then zooms in on the silver-encrusted pendant hanging around his neck.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Liam Payne received a bear-shaped pendant from Cheryl in honour of his first Father's Day

Work commitments meant that Liam was forced to spend Father's Day away from Cheryl and their three-month-old son. Cheryl, 33, posted a touching tribute to Liam on Instagram, however, writing: "Happy 1st Father's Day Liam… You are the most amazing daddy and the best example to our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world and we adore you."

Earlier in June, Liam revealed that he and Cheryl are managing to bag seven hours of sleep a night, as their son Bear already has a sleeping pattern. "[Cheryl's] got him in a sleeping pattern already, we're getting seven hours of sleep a night,” he said. “Everyone's saying have you not slept much and I don't want to say because I'm out partying!"

Liam and Cheryl welcomed their son Bear on 22 March

STORY: Cheryl was 'vey upset' about Liam Payne leaving

Liam also described parenthood as "the craziest thing ever". "He's been a grump today," said the singer. "It's the first time he's looked at me and said, 'Daddy please help' and I didn't really know what to do. We had him in the bath, he was having a bit of pain but he's super chill." He added: "It's been great being home because I'm back for bath time. It's great to spend time with my son and my missus."