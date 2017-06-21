Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have hired a surrogate Kim's struggle to get pregnant for a third time has been documented on her reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West are planning to expand their family with the help of a surrogate. A source confirmed to People magazine that the couple have now hired a surrogate to carry their third child. Kim has previously opened up about being unable to get pregnant for the third time, revealing that a procedure she had to help her carry another child was unsuccessful.

Kim has spoken about wanting a third baby

Speaking about the procedure on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she explained: "Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater… I can't carry any more kids … It's the worst. It's not going to be happy for me. I had a full break down. Kanye and I are going to look into other options and see what we are comfortable with. After talking to Kanye… I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it's my reality. Whatever is meant to be will be."

The star has previously written about her difficult labour when she gave birth to Saint, explaining that she suffered placenta accreta. "My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails," she wrote on her blog. "How disgusting and painful." Kim has been vocal about wanting more children, and told her sisters on their reality show: "I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me. I'm going to try to have one more baby." The Kardashian momager, Kris Jenner, spoke against the idea, telling Kim: "You could bleed to death… I don't want you to do something that would put you in danger."