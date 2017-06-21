Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been declared bankrupt The tennis champion has won Wimbledon three times

Boris Becker has been declared bankrupt at a High Court hearing on Wednesday. The three-time Wimbledon champion reportedly failed to pay long-standing debts, with his lawyers allegedly pleading with a Bankruptcy Court registrar for a "last chance" - but his plea was rejected. According to reports, Miss Registrar Christine Derrett - who recalled watching the tennis ace, said it was "with regret" she had concluded there was a lack of credible evidence that his "substantial" debt would be paid soon. She also refused to adjourn the case for an extra 28 days.

"In these circumstances, and with a degree of regret, I'm afraid that I do not agree to the request for an adjournment," the judge said, reports MailOnline. "I am therefore satisfied that the necessary papers are in order and I make this bankruptcy order." During the hearing, she added: "One has the impression of a man rather burying his head in the sand." Boris' barrister, John Briggs, had told the court that his client is "not a sophisticated person when it comes to finances".

Boris, who was once worth £27million, first hit the headlines back in 1985 when he became the youngest player to win Wimbledon at 17. The 49-year-old star then went on win six grand slams and then act as coach to former World No.1 Novak Djokovic. In 2015, Boris opened up about his love for Wimbledon in a candid interview with HELLO! Magazine. "I very much feel Wimbledon is home," he shared. "It was always my emotional home, my sporting heritage. It was here I played my best and won my most important matches."