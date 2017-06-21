Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky get sweet matching tattoos
The Thor actor and his wife are proud parents to three young kids
They have one of the most solids relationships in Hollywood, and in a sweet gesture it seems Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have decided to get matching tattoos. The couple, who are proud parents to three children, have been pictured sporting five symbols of the Runic alphabet, which translates in English to C, E, I, T and S – the letters no doubt represent the initials of Chris, Elsa and their kids India, Tristan and Sasha.
The lovebirds - who have been together for over seven years - tied the knot in December 2010, after meeting through their representatives. They welcomed five-year-old India Rose in 2012 and two years later they announced of the arrival of their twin boys Tristan and Sasha. Elsa, 40, recently opened up about her blissful home life based in Australia. "We love it," she told People. "We live there now and it's a long trip, but I think it's a different life for our kids that we decided is the best for them."
She explained: "They live in nature surrounded by animals. It was my dream growing up. I grew up in a city, and I always had the dream to be with animals, surrounded with nature, close to the beach. So I thought that would be the best we could give to our family and our kids." The Hollywood stars live together with their young family in Byron Bay, and the couple also own a property in Los Angeles.
