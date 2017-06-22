George Clooney and Rande Gerber sell Casamigos tequila brand for $1billion They are selling Casamigos to the beverage company Diageo

Hello twins, goodbye tequila! George Clooney is selling his and Rande Gerber's Casamigos Tequila for a reported $1billion. The news comes two weeks after the Oscar winner and his wife Amal Clooney welcomed their daughter Ella and son Alexander. The Hollywood star confirmed to CNBC that he and his longtime friend are selling Casamigos to the beverage company Diageo.

George and Rande founded the tequila brand in 2013 Photo: Instagram/@randegerber

"If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don't think we would have said yes," George said via email. "This reflects Diageo's belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we're not going anywhere. We'll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two."

Special delivery. #HouseOfFriends A post shared by Casamigos Tequila (@casamigos) on Jun 6, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

The new dad and Cindy Crawford's husband founded the liquor brand in 2013. Back in November, Rande opened up about his company, which translates to "house of friends," saying, "it immediately took off," adding at the time, "right now, we're the fastest growing ultra-premium tequila in the country." Following the birth of the George's twins, the tequila company posted a video of Rande pushing a dolley pamper boxes and cases of tequila, which was captioned "Special delivery."