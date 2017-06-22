Shannen Doherty shows off curly hair after getting cancer all clear Shannen Doherty's hair has grown back after her cancer treatment

Shannen Doherty has showed off her gorgeous curly hair just a few weeks after confirming that her cancer is in remission. The Charmed actress shared a photo of her short, curly brunette hair in a selfie with her husband, Kurt Iswarienko. She captioned the snap: "I think my husband and I are morphing into each other..... #twins#curlyhairdontcare #tulum @kurtiswarienko."

The 46-year-old also shared a snap of herself hanging out with a dog while on holiday, writing: "For me, there is always a dog. This is Sophia. She can't give enough love. Neither can I. I'll miss her. Just met her here in Mexico. She lives on the property we are staying at." Fans were quick to praise the beautiful photos, with one writing: "I love the fact your hair has gone curly now that it's so short," while another added: "You look amazing, you are such an inspiration!! Gorgeous curls." Her husband, Kurt, has also shared snaps from their holiday. In one photo, he snapped Shannen taking a photo of the stunning sunset, writing: "She beat me to the choice Yucatán sunset shot."

Shannen confirmed that her breast cancer was in remission back in April. Posting a photo of herself sat on the floor, she wrote: "Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES." She added that she planned to get reconstruction surgery, writing: "So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe."