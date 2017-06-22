Kate Beckinsale dating 21-year-old actor Matt Rife following split from Len Wiseman The Serendipity star has one daughter with actor Michael Sheen

It's been over a year since she parted ways from husband Len Wiseman, and it seems Kate Beckinsale has well and truly moved on. The 43-year-old actress was pictured kissing 21-year-old actor Matt Rife in the early hours of Wednesday during a late night outing at Villa Lounge in West Hollywood. According to ET, the pair met through a mutual friend and are in fact "officially boyfriend and girlfriend".

Kate Beckinsale has been spotted kissing 21-year-old actor Matt Rife

STORY: Kate Beckinsale responds to divorce petition from Len Wiseman

The source told the publication that the actress has been given the seal of approval from her friends and family, saying: "Everyone in Kate's circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship. He really is the sweetest guy and makes her so happy! Her entire family thinks he is the nicest and most lovely person." Matt - who has appeared on Nick Cannon's MTV sketch comedy show Wild 'N Out - has been described as a "great guy" and someone who is "very mature for his age". HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for the star to comment.

Matt has appeared on Nick Cannon's MTV sketch comedy show Wild 'N Out

STORY: Kate Beckinsale shares sweet message for daughter Lily

Last year, Kate's divorce from Len Wiseman was officially granted after over a decade of marriage. The film producer, 44, was previously married to a kindergarten teacher, but they got divorced shortly after he met Kate on the set of Underworld in 2003. At the time, the Pearl Harbor actress was in a relationship with Michael Sheen, which subsequently ended during the movie production. Despite going their separate ways 13 years ago, Michael and Kate have remained the best of friends. They ended their eight year relationship in 2003 and are proud parents to their 18-year-old daughter Lily.