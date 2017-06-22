Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell's daughter pens heartfelt note: 'I love you and miss you' The Soundgarden and Audioslave singer died aged 52 in May

Chris Cornell's 12-year-old daughter has paid a heartfelt tribute to her father, who passed away in May aged 52. Toni Cornell posted a lengthy note on the late musician's Facebook page on Father's Day, in which she detailed fond memories and the beautiful bond they shared. Alongside a collage of throwback images, she wrote: "Daddy, Let me start by saying how much I love you and how much you mean to me. You are my idol, someone I've always looked up to. You were always there for me. You pushed me forward every day, and you still do."

Toni, whose mother is Chris' widow Vicky Karayiannis, continued: "Whenever I cry or feel like there's no way I can go on, I hear your voice, 'Don't sit worrying peanut. Worry is a waste of time, I'm OK.' I always took what you said to heart." She went on to praise her father for making sure they spent quality time together – despite his hectic schedule. "Every time you came home from tour you spent all your hours with us," she added. "No matter how tired you were, how many time zones you travelled, you were there for us."

News of the rocker's passing was announced last month. He was in the middle of Soundgarden's North American tour. Chris, who famously sang James Bond song You Know My Name for Casino Royale, left behind wife of 13 years Vicky and their two children Toni, 12 and Christopher, 11. The late star was previously married to Susan Silver, with whom he shares 17-year-old daughter Lillian Jean.

Toni went on share how her father inspired her love of music, particularly Purple Rain. She said: "I fell in love with the song too and listened to it on repeat. Our special connection was always the arts. Poems, books, music, writing. We both have an unconditional love for it. Who's going to introduce me to movies like Purple Rain and songs like The Beautiful Ones now?" Toni then concluded: "And I know, that if this wasn't an accident, you'd still be cuddling with me watching Purple Rain. I love you and miss you so, Daddy."