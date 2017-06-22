Harry Styles left devastated after stepfather Robin Twist, 57, loses battle with cancer The One Direction star's stepdad was married to his mother Anne Cox

One Direction star Harry Styles' stepfather Robin Twist has died after losing his battle with cancer, his representative confirmed on Thursday. The 57-year-old, who was married to the singer's mother Anne Cox, passed away earlier this week. A spokesperson for Harry, 23, told The Sun: "Harry's stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time."

Robin also leaves behind Harry's sister Gemma and his children from a previous marriage, Mike and Amy. The British pop star served as best man when his mum tied the knot with Robin at private ceremony in Congleton, Cheshire in 2013. Speaking about the big day, Harry revealed that the speech was the "most nerve-wracking thing" he'd ever had to do. He told The Sun: "I practised on my own for days beforehand, on the sofa reciting it to myself. I tried to make it have a bit of everything."

In the 2013 biography, Harry Styles: Every Piece of Me, it was clear the British star had a close bond with Robin. He previously opened up about the early stages of Robin's relationship with his mother. "I was always asking mum if he was coming over," he said. "But she wanted to make sure Gemma and I were okay with him being. She worried a lot so I used to text him and tell him to come over."

The sad news comes just six months after Harry's bandmate Louis Tomlinson lost his mother Johannah Deakin. His mum sadly died in December following a battle with leukaemia aged 43. She left behind six other children - Lottie, 18, Felicite, 16, twins Daisy and Phoebe, both 13, and twins Ernest and Doris, both aged three. Louis has since spoken out about his mother's death, telling SiriusXM Radio: "It's not something that I feel 100 per cent comfortable talking too much about but just quickly, when I first found out the news I kind of did want to throw the towel in."