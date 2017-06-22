Ayda Field opens up about Robbie Williams' anxiety: 'It felt like he was having a heart attack' The Angels singer has been open in the past about his struggle with anxiety

Ayda Field was almost reduced to tears as she opened up about husband Robbie Williams' recent panic attack. Speaking on Wednesday's Loose Women, the 38-year-old told the audience how "scared" she was, claiming Robbie nearly went to hospital. She explained: "I know Rob has suffered from anxiety over the years and he had something recently, which I believe was a panic attack, on the couch."

Ayda Field has opened up about Robbie Williams' anxiety

The mother-of-two said her husband was just lying on the couch when he suddenly felt as though he was having a "heart attack". She recalled: "He's been suffering from a bad back and he felt like he was having a heart attack. It was very scary when it happens because you don't know what it is. It takes you by surprise. It's very painful and there's no explanation of what's happening."

STORY: Ayda Field shares adorable videos of children Teddy and Charlton

She added: "His arm went limp and he was just lying on the couch and we weren't sure whether to take him to A & E. It ended up being alright but quite a scary thing. It's not really clear what exactly a panic attack is." Ayda's comments come soon after the 43-year-old musician confessed he suffered from extreme anxiety when making his recent album, Heavy Entertainment Show. He told Daily Star: "I get anxiety about the album and it's not like it started last week. I took it into the studio with me for the last three year."

"It's very painful and there's no explanation of what's happening," she said

STORY: Simon Cowell's Grenfell Tower single receives emotional reaction

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Robbie joined a whole host of stars to record a special version of Simon & Garfunkel's classic song Bridge Over Troubled Water, with the aim of raising money for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. Speaking about her husband's involvement, Ayda said on the show: "It was really important for him to be involved, he came in and he recorded it on Monday. It's an amazing feat that all these artists came together to do this. It's a worthwhile cause and I hope everyone buys [the single]."