Ed Sheeran gives shout out to his number one fan, Val from The Great British Bake Off! Great British Bake Off's Val and Ed Sheeran are becoming firm friends!

Ed Sheeran has recorded a special video for The Great British Bake Off favourite, Val. The keen baker, who stole hearts on the popular food show with her upbeat personality and unusual baking style, regularly tweets the singer about her latest creations. Val previously tweeted Ed, writing: "I'm making a ginger pudding, I always called it a ginger log but do you think @edsheeran would be upset if I named it after him?" She shared another video of herself making sausage rolls while listening to Ed, and wrote: "Being reflective Ed Sheeran's lyrics remind me that nothing ever changes , we all think we are the only ones to ever feel love loss not so." In the video, she says: "No matter how old you get you can still listen to music like this, and it makes you smile."

Thanks @edsheeran for your kind comment I will bake for you when you have a spare slot in your time table. Not at Glasto this year am in NY pic.twitter.com/EbUNpdqjxd — Valerie Ann Stones (@valstones) June 21, 2017

Ed replied to her sweet tweet, writing: "This is beautiful and exactly the reason why I make music. Thank you," before filming a shout out to the delighted Yorkshire resident. He says: "Hey Val! I love you, I think you're wonderful and let's cook sometime!" Val shared the video, adding: "Thanks @edsheeran for your kind comment I will bake for you when you have a spare slot in your time table. Not at Glasto this year am in NY."

Being reflective Ed Sheeran's lyrics remind me that nothing ever changes , we all think we are the only ones to ever feel love loss not so pic.twitter.com/HAo6L2ONxD — Valerie Ann Stones (@valstones) March 3, 2017

Fans were quick to comment on the pair's blossoming friendship, with one writing: "This is SO COOL!!! Majorly jealous," before another person added: "Got Ed's attention finally! Perseverance has paid off. Nice one Val. Now, when are you going to bake for me?" A third person gushed: "NO WAY! This is the cutest thing ever ever ever!"