Lifestyle blogger tragically killed by malfunctioning dispenser

Rebecca Burger, 32, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest when a whipped cream dispenser exploded and struck her in the chest. Rebecca was a well-known lifestyle blogger with over 160,000 Instagram followers, and her family have now cautioned people against using the faulty product.

Rebecca was tragically killed on Friday

Rebecca's family shared the news that she had sadly passed away in an Instagram post, showing pieces of the device which exploded as Rebecca tried to use it. Translated from French, they wrote: "It is with great sadness we announce the death of Rebecca, who died June 18th in an accident in the home. Here is an example of a siphon that exploded and crashed into Rebecca's chest, causing her death. The siphon which caused her death was sealed. Don't use this product in your homes! Tens of thousands of the faulty devices are already in circulation."

Fitness store Women's Best paid tribute to the blogger, writing: "We are sorry to announce the sad news of losing this beautiful soul. Our French athlete Rebecca Burger passed away. Rebecca was not only a great fitness figure but a generous and kind person to work with. Please pray for her soul to rest in peace and for her family to stay strong. We will always be proud of you, Rebecca." This wasn't the first time someone was injured by the device. Back in 2013 another person revealed that they had been badly hurt by a dispenser that exploded. They told RTL radio: "I had six broken ribs, and my sternum was broken. At the hospital, I was told that if the shock and blast had been facing the heart, I would be dead now."