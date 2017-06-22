Martine McCutcheon shares cute black and white picture of son Rafferty: see here The Loose Women star shares her son with husband Jack McManus

Martine McCutcheon has shared a cute Instagram picture of her little boy Rafferty taking a nap in her arms. Taking to her page on Thursday, the former EastEnders star explained how her two-year-old was finally getting some sleep during this British heatwave. "My bubba boy enjoying the slightly cooler weather," she captioned the black and white snap alongside the hashtags, #metoo, #blesshim #relieved, #hatehumidity and #bringonabreezeplease.



Fans were quick to respond to the post, with one commenting: "Glad it is cooler too! @martinemccutcheon my little girl has been too hot too." Another wrote: "Oh my, such a beautiful scrumptious perfect little boy.... his hair is amazing." A third post read: "Oh bless gorgeous! How old is he now? Mine is 18 months and struggling in this weather!"

Earlier this week, Martine, 41, shared another sweet photo of her little boy and her husband Jack McManus as they celebrated Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day @jackmcmanus1 you really are the best daddy in the world!" she wrote. "If Rafferty grows into a fraction of the man that you are l will be so proud. We love you so much darling."

Martine and her husband Jack welcomed Rafferty - their only child - in February 2014. The couple proudly introduced their new arrival exclusively in HELLO! magazine, with Martine revealing that she had struggled to conceive her baby boy. "I used to think, when I heard people say having a child was their life-changing moment, that they were just saying it because it was the expected thing to say," she said. "Now I so get it. I have never been so in love, so content and so full of happiness in my life."