Lily Collins opens up about eating disorder: 'I'm not ashamed of my past' The Love, Rosie star is currently starring in Netflix's To the Bone

Lily Collins has opened up about her eating disorder in the July/August 2017 cover story with SHAPE magazine, revealing why she decided to go public with her story. "I did consider that talking about my struggles with an eating disorder would overshadow my accomplishments as an actor, but I also knew this was something I needed to do to move forward as a human and an actress," she explained. "I needed to let go."

Lily opened up about her eating disorder

The actress is also currently starring in a new Netflix film, To the Bone, which follows an anorexic woman's struggle to recover, and opened up about the decision to take on the project. She said: "Although I was in recovery for several years before the movie, preparing for the film allowed me to gather facts about eating disorders from professionals. It was a new form of recovery for me. I got to experience it as my character, Ellen, but also as Lily."

The Love, Rosie actress is very health-conscious, and revealed that she will stay away from processed food. "I'm very farm-to-table; growing up in the English countryside, it was a way of life, not a trend," she said. "I (also) treat myself to the occasional dessert when I'm out with a friend. But on the daily, I want to give my body what it needs to be the best version of myself. When I splurge, it's usually on things that that I've baked, because it's satisfying physically and emotionally."

The trailer for her new film was released on Tuesday, and garnered a strong reaction from viewers, with many concerned that the subject matter might be triggering for those who suffer from the disorder. One person wrote: "Hoping 'To the Bone' will be eye opening and helpful rather than triggering and glamourising anorexia," while another added: "Before y'all go off about To the Bone maybe do your research it's written and directed by someone who had an eating disorder."