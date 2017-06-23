Judy Garland's daughter Lorna Luft opens up about star's battle with addiction Lorna also spoke about her relationship with half-sister Liza Minnelli

Lorna Luft, the daughter of late actress Judy Garland, has given a candid insight into the star's well-documented battle with addiction. In a new interview with Studio 10, Lorna spoke about Judy's reliance on drug and alcohol, which ultimately led to her death in June 1969. "The highs were incredibly high, but the lows were devastating," said Lorna, Judy's daughter with third husband Sidney Luft. "I learned about the disease of addiction."

She also revealed that she grew up being aware of her mother's addiction issues, and would often swap Judy's prescription pills for sugar. "I was taught how to do that by my dad," she said. "When you have a parent who's teaching you how to take care of your other parent, that's what you do."

Lorna Luft pictured with her parents, Judy Garland and Sidney Luft

Judy was one of Hollywood’s biggest names, and Lorna said she became used to seeing famous faces in the family's home. "Everybody was a movie star. But I didn't know that. I just knew they were friends of my parents. I didn't think anything of Frank Sinatra, or Humphrey Bogart, or Dean Martin or Sammy Davis or anything – they were just my uncle Frank, you know, that's who they were," she admitted.

The 64-year-old – a successful singer and actress in her own right – also spoke about her volatile relationship with half-sister Liza Minnelli. "We're sisters, we're going to have different opinions on different things," she said, adding: "My sister and I always find our way back to one another."

With her half-sister Liza Minnelli

Wizard of Oz star Judy's life was plagued by insecurity, depression and drug abuse. She was married five times, but sadly none of her husbands could help her overcome her inner demons and she eventually passed away from a barbiturate overdose at the age of 47.

Judy Garland pictured in 1963

Her first marriage, to composer David Rose, lasted for three years, from 1941 until 1944, and in 1945 she tied the knot with director Vincente Minnelli. The couple welcomed their daughter Liza in March 1946, but parted ways in 1951. Judy married businessman Sid Luft in June 1952, and they remained together for 13 years, by far her longest relationship. They had two children together – Lorna Luft, born in November 1952, and Joey Luft, born in March 1955. The couple divorced in May 1965, and in November that same year she married Mark Herron in Las Vegas; they separated five months later, and Judy was granted a divorce in 1976. Her final marriage was to Mickey Deans. They dated on-and-off for three years before they wed in March 1969. The couple were married for just three months before Judy passed away on 22 June, 1969.

