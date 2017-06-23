Ashton Kutcher says his and Mila Kunis' two-year-old daughter is trilingual

It looks like girls rule in the Kunis-Kutcher household. Ashton Kutcher admitted that he found out just how different raising a girl and a boy can be. "It's weird because girls advance apparently faster than boys," the 39-year-old shared during a visit to the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 21. "My daughter is like two and a half, she speaks three languages, she's got like Russian and Spanish and English. She actually understands and speaks them."

Ashton said that his daughter speaks three languages Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

As for his and wife Mila Kunis' six-month-old son Dimitri, he isn't following in his sister Wyatt's footsteps when it comes to speaking. "The boy is just like 'thuck.' Just like a chunky, 'BAHHHH,'" he quipped. "He sounds like a pterodactyl, and he's not coming around." The Ranch star noted that he got the Tonight Show host's book Your Baby's First Word Will be DADA for Father's Day and that still hasn't helped his little man.

"Wyatt, I had her 'papa' at four months," he said "She was like, 'papa, papa' and I was like 'Aww.' The boy was like 'BAHHHH'" Outside of the fact that his son can only say 'mama,' Ashton shared that having his little boy around is cool. "I invented another human," he said. "I just keep inventing them. That's the second one. That's my second invention. It's amazing, it's so cool." He continued: "He's six months now so I've had him for a little bit, I haven't thrown him out yet."

The Ranch star noted that his wife always found him attractive Photo: Instagram/@therachlindsay

Ashton and Mila, who is six years his junior, found love long after starring together on That 70s Show. During an interview with Howard Stern, Ashton recalled his first kiss with his wife and also joked how she was like this 'little sister' on set. "I think I was her first kiss on the show," he told the host on Wednesday, June 21. "We have our first kiss like memorialised on the TV show."

Similar to the couple, who tied the knot in 2015, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay could also find love on screen. Ashton and the Bad Moms star helped out on an episode during the current season. And when discussing the franchise on Good Morning America earlier this week, he shared it's their guilty pleasure. "Monday night is like religion in our house," he admitted. "In fact, I haven't watched this week because I was here and she's there and so we're saving it. Because this is our thing. It's unbelievable, this show. It's the greatest social experience of all time."

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH ASHTON TALK ABOUT HIS CHILDREN