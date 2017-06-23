Harry Styles' One Direction bandmates post heartfelt tributes after his stepfather loses cancer battle Harry Styles' stepdad Robin Twist was married to his mother Anne Cox

Harry Styles' One Direction bandmates have offered their condolences following the death of his stepfather. Robin Twist, who was married to the singer's mother Anne Cox, passed away earlier this week after losing his battle with cancer. Liam Payne was one of the first members to post a heartfelt message, sharing a picture of the 57-year-old with Harry's mother. In the caption, he wrote: "Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin. What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon."

Niall Horan also shared the same picture and described Robin as one of the "nicest, kindest, most generous" people he's ever met. He said: "Very sad to hear about the loss of Robin. For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest, kindest, most generous, hilariously funny guy you'll have met. He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness. Love ya H. Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family." Louis Tomlinson tweeted: "Devastated to hear the news about Robin. He was such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family. You'll be missed mate."

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Harry, 23, said in a statement: "Harry's stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time." Robin also leaves behind Harry's sister Gemma and his children from a previous marriage, Mike and Amy. The British pop star served as best man when his mum tied the knot with Robin at private ceremony in Congleton, Cheshire in 2013. The sad news comes just six months after Louis, 25, lost his mother Johannah Deakin. His mum sadly died in December following a battle with leukaemia aged 43.