Hugh Grant offers cash reward for blind WW2 veteran’s missing medals – all the details The actor posted on his Twitter page to help 95-year-old Alfred Barlow recover his medals

Actor Hugh Grant is trying to help a World War 2 veteran find his lost medals by offering a cash reward via social media. The Love Actually star took to his Twitter page on Thursday to offer £1,000 for the return of the medals, which belong to war veteran Alfred Barlow, 95, from Stockport in Manchester. Following a visit to Normandy, France, Alfred had stopped at the Norton Canes Services near Walsall with his wife and grandson and afterwards realised his medals had gone missing. It is Alfred's 96th birthday on Sunday and he wants nothing more than the return of his precious medals.

Alfred Barlow with pictures of his four lost medals

Hugh wrote on his Twitter page: “£1000 reward for their safe return. Contact sara@sarawoodhatch.com. Anonymity guaranteed.” Hugh had posted a link to the ITV news interview with Alfred who is extremely upset at losing the medals. He told ITV: “They mean so much to me. I want to be able to pass them onto my grandson. I would say please, please return them to me.” Alfred served in the 3rd Reconnaissance Regiment and the missing medals are his 1939-45 Star, The France & Germany Star, 1939-45 war Medal and the Palestine Medal.

£1000 reward for their safe return. Contact sara@sarawoodhatch.com. Anonymity guaranteed. https://t.co/ZEefgDDIhF — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) 22 June 2017

Hugh’s appeal has started a huge hunt via social media for the lost medals, with many members of the public also contributing to the reward total. On Friday, Hugh Grant updated his Twitter, writing: “Thanks to other chipper inners - £5,000 for those medals. Must be out there somewhere.”

Hugh’s followers applauded his good deed, with one writing: “Well done @HackedOffHugh, great gesture, our elderly are every bit as important as those at the other end of the age spectrum #heroes.” Another said: “Thanks Hugh, what a wonderful offer, just heard about it on the radio. Let’s hope it works, what a wonderful thing to do.” A third said: “Tearing up over the kindness being shown in this thread. Thanks to everyone.”

Thanks to other chipper inners - £5,000 for those medals. Must be out there somewhere. https://t.co/WrGNU2oIop — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) 23 June 2017

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Alfred’s medals, please contact the Blind Veterans UK charity on 0800 389 7979.