Fashion designer and mum Victoria Beckham will be waving her eldest son Brooklyn off on his next adventure soon, as he embarks on a photography course in a new city. Victoria took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share one of her son’s photographs from his upcoming book What I See. Alongside the image, the mum-of-four revealed that her firstborn will soon be flying the nest. Brooklyn has chosen New York as the destination to pursue his photography studies, presumably starting on a degree course in September this year.

Victoria wrote: “So proud of @brooklynbeckham. Some of the earliest images taken with his first camera out in print next week #whatisee off to study photography in NY soon #stilllearning#justthebeginning #proudmum@christiesinc All for a great cause #grenfell X VB.” It will be a big change for Victoria having her son in another country, yet the Beckhams are such a transatlantic family they are bound to visit Brooklyn regularly in America. Brooklyn will feel at home in New York, as he spent much of his childhood living in the States with his family.

Mum Victoria and her son Brooklyn

Victoria’s followers rushed to congratulate her on her son’s achievements. One fan said: “Congrats to your son! Amazing!” while a second wrote: “Excellent work! Be proud!!!! This is a beautiful shot!!” A third follower sent a message saying: “@brooklynbeckham, Well wishes on your studies here in the states!” There were compliments for Victoria too, with a fan telling the star: “I'm so inspired of you, Victoria! It's magic how you can manage to cope with the business, family and personal growth! And being successful everywhere!”

Brooklyn's upcoming photography book, What I See, will be released on 29 June. The book is a collection showcasing David and Victoria's eldest son's impressive photography skills, and will be separated into chapters which tell a story about his life. Brooklyn, who has previously photographed a Burberry campaign, has included photos from a family holiday with his parents and three younger siblings – Romeo, Cruz and Harper – as well as a series of photographs chronicling his everyday life.