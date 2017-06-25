Susan Boyle subjected to ‘attacks by gang of up to 15 youths’ – fans send messages of support to star The I Dreamed a Dream singer has reportedly been targeted in her hometown of Blackburn

Worldwide star Susan Boyle has been subjected to a string of nasty insults and attacks, according to reports. The 56-year-old I Dreamed a Dream singer, who found fame after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, is said to have been targeted by a gang of up to 15 youths in her hometown of Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of autism which typically means a person struggles with their emotions and has difficulty in social situations.

Susan Boyle has found worldwide success as a singer

A witness told the Daily Mirror of the attacks: “We were inside the bus and they were throwing stones, screaming and shouting things. Another time 10-15 of them were surrounding and throwing stuff. They lit a piece of paper and threw it at her face.” A spokesman for the star told the paper that they are intending on calling the police in for Susan’s safety.

Fans of the singer posted messages of support on Twitter, appalled at how Susan is said to have been treated. One wrote: “So sad to hear the news about Susan Boyle. Nothing worse than bullies. I’ll never understand the need to make other people’s lives a misery.” Another fan commented: “Disgusting! Susan is a lovely woman who deserves only love & happiness.” A third fan said: “Hope @SusanBoyleHQ is ok! Noone should have to go through that!”

Susan Boyle on Britain's Got Talent in 2009

In a 2014 interview, Susan said about living with Asperger’s syndrome: "It's a very difficult subject to talk about because you always feel that eyes are on you, and people view you as different. I like to see myself as someone with a problem, but one I can solve. It is definitely getting better." Susan is due to perform at The Glamis Prom on 15 July at Glamis Castle in Scotland, along with other artists Lee Mead, Christina Bianco and Soul Nation.

HELLO! Online has contacted Susan’s representative for comment.