Exclusive! Michelle Mone opens up about her romance with entrepreneur Doug Barrowman

Tory peer Michelle Mone has opened her heart about her unexpected romance with wealthy Glaswegian entrepreneur Doug Barrowman in this week’s HELLO!, as the couple invite the magazine into the magnificent home they now share on the Isle of Man.

“My mum told me, ‘You won’t find love if you’re looking for it,’ and, honestly, it was the last thing I was looking for,” Ultimo founder Michelle, 45, tells the magazine, as she and Doug, 52, who she met three days after splitting from golfing pro Stefan Soroka, take part in their first joint photo shoot and interview. “But as you get older, you realise what you want from a relationship and I couldn’t deny there was a true connection,” adds Michelle. “I feel like I’m in a fairytale, a beautiful dream I don’t ever want to wake up from.”

Michelle Mone with her partner Doug Barrowman

Sharing the story of her first meeting with Doug, a venture capitalist whose fortune is estimated at over £1bn, at a business dinner, Michelle says: “In every way, I came to see that I’d met my match in this amazing man and no one has ever made me feel as cherished or respected. Everything about our life together feels so natural; we have fun and laugh so much, we have the same outlook and drive. Even our kids could see it was meant to be.”

Opening the doors of the Isle of Man mansion, which comes complete with a fully equipped spa, swimming pool and hi-tech gym, helipad, amphitheatre and staff quarters, Doug, a father-of-four, and mum-of-three Michelle tell the story of their first proper date, on board the businessman’s £30m superyacht. “Michelle has brought love and kindness to my life,” says Doug. “I know it sounds corny but it’s true. She understands me.”

In the past, Michelle has spoken of her desire to have another child, but she tells HELLO! that she and Doug feel blessed to have seven healthy kids between them and that adding to their family is not on the cards. “If we’d met ten years ago, 100 per cent we would have had kids. But I don’t think Doug and I were meant to meet until now.”

Michelle has joined forces with Doug to form new company Michelle Mone Interiors to offer high-end bespoke interior design services around the world. The interiors sector is something that Michelle, who has now been designing for nearly 20-years has always wanted to do and now is the perfect time. For more information on Michelle Mone Interiors please see, www.michellemoneinteriors.com.

Read the full interview in HELLO! Magazine, out now.