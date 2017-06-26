David and Victoria Beckham cuddle up as they watch Ed Sheeran at Glastonbury The couple looked closer than ever as they danced in the VIP section

They are set to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary next month, and David and Victoria Beckham looked closer than ever as they partied together at Glastonbury on Sunday. The couple were pictured watching Ed Sheeran's headline performance on the Pyramid stage from a VIP area. Victoria, 43, affectionately wrapped her arm around her husband's shoulders as they watched the musician's set, and the pair were seen whispering together and laughing throughout the night.

David and Victoria Beckham were spotted watching Ed Sheeran's performance at Glastonbury

Victoria flew into Glastonbury via helicopter earlier on Sunday, joining her husband and eldest son Brooklyn, who had been enjoying father-son time at the iconic festival. She was dressed down in a polkadot black shirt, skinny grey jeans and a pair of black boots, with her hair tied back in an updo. It didn't take long for the fashion designer to get into the festival spirit, and she shared a photo with fans showing her enjoying a glass of red wine in the backstage area.

Singer Ed, 26, closed the final day of Glastonbury, following on from Friday headliners Radiohead, and Saturday's top act, Foo Fighters. Speaking before his set, the star admitted that he felt 'out of place' at the festival. "I'm definitely the one that's out of place on that list," Ed told the BBC. "But I think that's an exciting thing.

The couple were spotted singing along and dancing during the headline act

"I'm actually more excited for this than I was for my Wembley Stadium shows because when you're playing your own shows you're not really winning anyone over because they've all parted with cash to buy a ticket, so you've already won them over," he explained. "But I think I'm going to be playing to a lot of people who might have heard some of my songs on the radio, but they're Glastonbury goers, they're not fans of me." Ed added: "Knowing that there are people in the audience who possibly don't even like my music at all and are just there to sort of see, that excites me."

