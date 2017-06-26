Emma Willis reunites with husband Matt at Glastonbury after months apart The couple enjoyed some rare downtime together at the iconic festival

Emma Willis and her musician husband Matt Willis have struggled to spend quality time together in recent months, with Emma busy fronting a number of top TV shows, and Matt touring the US with his band, Busted. But this weekend, the couple took some much-needed time out together, and headed to Glastonbury Festival. Emma and Matt both shared a series of snaps from their time away with fans on social media, and they looked happier than ever to be in each other's company.

Emma and Matt Willis with his McBusted bandmates Dougie Poynter and James Bourne

Speaking to the Mirror about their mini reunion, Matt, 34, said: "It's a real rarity that we get to spend this time together, we are so excited. We are really going to enjoy each other as we have got a babysitter and it's just us." Matt also spoke about his recent time away from Emma and their three children, while he was away touring in America. "I've been away and it's been hard," he said. "I really miss the kids and Emma when I'm away."

The Busted star was partying sober at Glastonbury, having overcome addictions to alcohol and drugs. In an interview with Cosmopolitan back in February, 41-year-old Emma spoke of her pride at Matt conquering his demons. "When you see somebody so sick and then curing themselves, it's mind-blowing," she said. "If you can crack that, you can crack anything. Hopefully, we won’t have to face anything worse."

The couple enjoyed some much-needed time together at Glastonbury

Emma and Matt have been married since July 2008, and are proud parents to three children together: Isabelle, who recently celebrated her eighth birthday, five-year-old son Ace, and one-year-old Trixie Grace.

