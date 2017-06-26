Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford celebrate 7th wedding anniversary The couple, who have a teenage son Jack together, shared photos of their romantic celebration on Instagram

Happy seventh wedding anniversary to Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford! The nation's favourite TV couple celebrated with a romantic meal out in Cobham, Surrey and posted some very sweet tributes to each other on Instagram. Eamonn, 57, threw it back to their wedding day and shared a photo of the then-newlyweds. "7 years ago Today. Happy Anniversary Darling," he wrote.

The Northern Irish star also cuddled up to his wife for a selfie as they dined at The Ivy Cobham Brasserie, and captioned the picture: "Date Night." Ruth, 57, uploaded a similar photo collage, posting snaps of their romantic meal as well as a throwback to their 2010 wedding. She also gave her followers a glimpse of the beautiful bouquet of white roses Eamonn gifted to her. "21 yrs together, 7th wedding anniversary tomorrow - lovely weekend celebrating with my wonderful husband @eamonnholmes," Ruth wrote. "Thank you @ivycobhambrass for a gorgeous evening."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford celebrated with a romantic meal out

Eamonn and Ruth reveal secret to happy marriage

Speaking to HELLO! at their wedding in 2010, Eamonn lovingly said: "Ruth was the missing jigsaw piece in my life. I was meant to be married. She's a wonderful mummy to Jack, a fantastic partner both personally and professionally and now, I'm proud to say, she's my beautiful wife." Ruth enthused: "Our relationship is very passionate. We're like Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. Although we bicker and argue, ultimately our love for each other and the bond we share is so strong."

The couple have a son called Jack together

Ruth and Eamonn have one teenage son together, Jack. And although the couple are household names, the protective parents have ensured that when it comes to life in the public eye – Jack should have a say in the matter. "When he was a baby we did a photoshoot with HELLO! but once they are older I think unless they want to be in the public eye I think it is up to him to decide," Ruth told HELLO! Online earlier this year. As a result, the doting mum makes sure to never put pictures of him on social media. "Just because we are in the public eye it doesn't mean he has to," she added.

Ruth and Eamonn welcomed their son Jack in 2022. Eamonn was previously married to Gabrielle Holmes, with whom he shares three children – Declan, Rebecca and Niall.