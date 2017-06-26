Glastonbury 2018 cancelled – find out why There will be no festival at Worthy Farm next year

Glastonbury 2017 has come to a close. On Monday, revellers started packing up and heading for home, taking with them happy memories from their time at Worthy Farm, which this year featured performances from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Foo Fighters and Radiohead. But festival fans will have to put plans for next summer on hold – it has been confirmed that there will be no Glastonbury 2018.

Glastonbury Festival 2018 has been cancelled to allow for a 'fallow year'

Glastonbury is held on a working dairy farm in Pilton, Somerset, and every so often the festival is put on hold for a 'fallow year' to prevent the site becoming excessively damaged. The organisers previously confirmed that there would be no festival in 2018 to give "the farm, the village and the festival team the traditional year off". The last fallow year took place in 2012, and the next Glastonbury will take place in 2019.

However, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis has admitted he is "already regretting" the decision to take a break next year. He also told the Guardian that "there's one band I want to reform – if they reform, I'll change my mind". While he didn't reveal the identity of the band, he did add: "It's not One Direction."

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis with his daughter Emily

Michael and his daughter Emily further revealed that they have started booking acts for the festival's 50th birthday in 2020. "Half a century. It's an incredible feat, actually," Michael remarked. "We've been through so many struggles to get here." He also said he still has a wish list of bands he hopes will perform at some point in the future. Fleetwood Mac are one, but "they've got so many managers".

"We can't get them to agree a price," he said. "Stevie Nicks would be good. Maybe we'll get here her on her own." He admitted he was also still holding out for a Smiths reunion: "I haven't told them that yet – that's next week's job."