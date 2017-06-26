Eamonn Holmes shares rare photo of daughter Rebecca as she turns 26 The TV presenter took to Instagram to wish his only daughter a happy birthday

Eamonn Holmes has taken to Instagram to share a very rare photo of himself with his daughter Rebecca, in celebration of her 26th birthday. Alongside the snap, Eamonn proudly wrote: "It's my darling Princess Becca's Birthday week...and her Daddy's going to make a big fuss of her". Rebecca, who is the Northern Irish presenter's only daughter, is the second child from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes. His other children from the marriage are sons Declan and Niall, he also shares son, Jack, 15, with his partner of more than a decade, Ruth Langsford.

Eamonn Holmes daughter Rebecca turned 26 years old

Celebrating Father's Day with his brood earlier this month, Holmes shared a picture of himself holding a "Dad - You're the Best!" balloon with the caption: "No going back now Dec, Becca, Niall, Jack and Maggie - the Balloon is evidence - you've said it now - FACT! Thank u my Babies."

The Good Morning Britain presenter has plenty to celebrate recently; on Monday, he took to Instagram to mark his seventh wedding anniversary with co-host and wife, Ruth. Sharing a throwback photo of the TV couple on their wedding day in 2010, Eamonn wrote: "7 years ago Today. Happy Anniversary Darling." Ruth also took to Instagram to share a sweet photo collage of their wedding day, as well as their celebratory dinner, with the caption: "21 yrs together, 7th wedding anniversary tomorrow - lovely weekend celebrating with my wonderful husband."

The TV presenter has four children, one daughter and three sons

Speaking to HELLO! at their wedding in 2010, Eamonn said lovingly: "Ruth was the missing jigsaw piece in my life. I was meant to be married. She's a wonderful mummy to Jack, a fantastic partner both personally and professionally and now, I'm proud to say, she's my beautiful wife." Ruth also revealed: "Our relationship is very passionate. We're like Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. Although we bicker and argue, ultimately our love for each other and the bond we share is so strong."