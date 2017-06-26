Ed Sheeran takes to Twitter to defend his Glastonbury performance The 26-year-old singer closed the iconic festival on Sunday night

Ed Sheeran has taken to Twitter to set the record straight following his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday night. The 26-year-old wowed the crowds with his closing set, singing hit tracks including Photograph, Bloodstream and Thinking Out Loud – but it seems his use of a loop pedal confused some members of the audience. A number of spectators took to Twitter to speculate that Ed hadn't been singing live and had used a backing track during his set. And on Monday, Ed took to Twitter to clear up any confusion.

Ed Sheeran took to Twitter to set the record straight following his Glastonbury performance

"Never thought I'd have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live," wrote the musician, who has been using a loop pedal since the start of his career. "It's a loop station, not a backing track. Please google x." He added: "Anyway, great night, great atmosphere, family, friends, fun. Love you all x."

The 26-year-old musician was the festival's headline act on Sunday night

Ed's headline performance on Sunday came six years after he made his debut at one of the festival's smallest venues. In 2011, he played the solar-powered Croissant Neuf to around 500 people- and he admitted this time around that he was "very nervous but excited" to perform on the Pyramid Stage. "For those of you who haven't seen one of my shows before or haven't heard one of my songs, please pretend that you know them," he told the audience. "For those of you who have, please sing all of the words… The aim of tonight is to lose our voices. I'm going to lose mine as well." Of his top billing at the festival, he added: "I'd like to say it was a dream of mine, but I never thought I'd get to the point where I was playing this stage, let alone headlining it."