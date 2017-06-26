Ariana Grande's boyfriend Mac Miller praises singer in sweet birthday message Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have been together since last year

Ariana Grande's boyfriend Mac Miller has praised the singer as she celebrated her 24th birthday on Monday. The musician took to his Instagram page to share a sweet black-and-white picture of the couple, in which he credited her "pure soul". He wrote: "Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like. Thank you for loving me so good. I think it's supposed to be 'so well' but I don't care. I love you and can't wait for all of the adventures."

Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like. Thank you for loving me so good. I think it's supposed to be "so well" but I don't care. I love you and can't wait for all of the adventures. A post shared by Mac Miller (@larryfisherman) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT

Is Ariana Grande engaged to boyfriend Mac Miller?

Ariana has been dating Mac since last summer, the couple have since been inseparable. Mac, 25, has been supporting the pop star after 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted her gig at Manchester Arena in May. The couple performed together at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which was held to raise money for the victims of the horrific attack. Meanwhile, Ariana's mother Joan Grande also took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt message. "Happy Birthday to my fabulous daughter @ArianaGrande... so so so proud to be your mama!! I love you!! #HappyBirthdayAriana," she wrote.

Loading the player...

Following the events of the Manchester attack, Ariana wrapped up the European leg of her tour last week. She took to social media to thank fans for their support, positive energy and for "wiping her tears away". The singer said: "At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you've shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time. Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here."

STORY: Ariana Grande thanks fans for 'wiping tears away' as European tour ends

Ariana also praised fans for supporting her charity concert, One Love Manchester. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could," she continued. "Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away. I'm immensely grateful!!!! I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I'm sending you all that I've got. See you so soon."