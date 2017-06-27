Khloe Kardashian surprised by boyfriend Tristan Thompson and family at 33rd birthday party The party took place at the Blind Dragon nightclub in Los Angeles

Months after Khloe Kardashian surprised her boyfriend Tristan Thompson with a gold-themed party, the basketball player returned the favor. The reality star, who turns 33 on Tuesday, was treated to a party on Sunday, 25 June at the Blind Dragon nightclub in Los Angeles.

Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian documented the surprise on Snapchat as the guest of honor entered the venue, where her close friends and family members including Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner gathered. The birthday girl, who enjoyed a private dinner at TAO Los Angeles with Tristan prior to the festivities, stunned for the occasion sporting an embellished, pink mini dress, which she paired with silver sandals and an Atelier Swarovski Marina gold clutch.

Sisters waiting to surprise Khloe... A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

Ahead of Khloe's arrival, Kanye West's wife posted a photo with her three other sisters writing, "Sisters waiting to surprise Khloe…" The birthday girl certainly looked surprise as she arrived on the arm of her NBA beau to the space that was decorated with white and gold treats, in addition to balloons that spelled out her nickname, "Koko."

Apart from the TV star's family, Hollywood actress Melanie Griffith was also in attendance. The actress posted a photo with her "bff," the Kardashian matriarch, which Kris reposted writing, "Last night with my girl @melaniegriffith... I loveeeeee her ❤️ beautiful inside and out. #partyanimals#aboutlastnight #happybirthdaykhloe."

Following her party, Khloe took to Twitter to thank her boyfriend for the surprise. "I've never had a surprise party in my life! I was blown away! Im so lucky and blessed! Thank you so much baby!!! You treat me like a queen!” she tweeted. "My family and friends are the best!!! I feel so lucky!!" Khloe then added, "Ok now I need a hangover remedy lol."