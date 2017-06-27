Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella takes over White House press room Donald Trump's grandchildren took over the James Brady Press Briefing Room

President Donald Trump's grandchildren stole the show at the White House on Friday afternoon. Arabella, five, and Joseph Kushner, three, along with their paternal cousins took over the James Brady Press Briefing Room following Press Secretary Sean Spicer's 23 June new conference.

Arabella and Joseph Kushner took over the briefing room at the White House Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump's little girl and oldest son stepped behind the podium in the briefing room, where they played with their father Jared Kushner's sister Dara's children, who traveled to D.C. for the mini-family reunion. The kids appeared to have a ball as they spoke into the lectern microphone. Arabella, sporting an adorable, oversized red bow headband, gave her younger brother a lift as he laughed into the mic surrounded by his visiting relatives.

Ivanka’s kids channeled their inner press secretaries at the White House Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president's 35-year-old daughter, who recently admitted that her family is "thriving" in Washington, D.C., revealed in a new interview on Monday that her kids understand that their grandfather is the President of the United States. "They do understand that in a limited capacity," Ivanka told Fox & Friends.

Behind-the-scenes at the White House: The First Family's best photos

The mum-of-three's little ones are already reaping the benefits of their grandfather’s new job. Ivanka revealed, "They call Air Force One the candy plane because there are lots of M&Ms and trays of candy. So they always exit the plane a lot more hyper and on a sugar high than when they entered." She continued, "But it's a surreal and remarkable experience and I really hope that they will be able to look back and reflect even on these very early years with such gratitude for having been able to be a part of this unique experience."

The president's grandchildren call Air Force One the "candy plane" Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Ivanka, who converted to Judaism before marrying Jared in 2009, also admitted that her family’s faith keeps her brood connected. The Women Who Work author said, "Religion serves as a great reminder of what's important. A great reminder of core values. it helps me connects with my children. It helps us connect as a family and really create a framework for how we want to live our lives."

WATCH IVANKA'S INTERVIEW BELOW