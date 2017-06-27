Rachel Bilson gives rare interview on motherhood and life with Hayden Christensen The couple welcomed daughter Briar in 2014

Rachel Bilson is fiercely private when it comes to her daughter Briar and fiancé Hayden Christensen, but in a recent interview she opened up about motherhood, and shared some lessons she has learned along the way. The 35-year-old just wrapped a multi-episode arc on the hit musical drama Nashville, and like many moms, Rachel had to quickly learn how to balance being a mum with a busy career.

"While I was filming Nashville on and off for four months, I was lucky enough that my mum could come with me and my daughter, my granny-nanny we call her. We don't have help so it was wonderful that we got to do that," Rachel told Entertainment Weekly's talk show Mamarazzi, before adding how grateful she is to have her mum's support. "I'm so lucky and fortunate that her grandma can look after her. It takes a village man it really does," she said.

A key member of that village is Rachel’s longtime love Hayden Christensen. The Canadian actor is a "wonderful father" said the actress, adding that he is "so present and just so awesome with her." Raising a child is a team effort for the Hollywood couple, with Rachel explaining that they always "try to be on the same page together and do things together as much as possible."

And while Rachel loves raising Briar with Hayden, she admitted that she always finds time for romance with her partner of more than 10 years. "You have to make time for it. Our date night is watching TV on the couch," Rachel explained. Still, family time reigns supreme and when the Bilson-Christensens aren't soaking up the sun in California, they are enjoying the country life at their farm in Uxbridge, Ontario.

When it comes to having more children, the actress is a bit torn. She admitted that she is a"little hesitant because [they] just have such a nice thing going," but mentioned that she would love Briar to "have a sibling."