Ryan Reynolds tells fans how he once saved nephew's life The Deadpool actor has two children with wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has proved he is a real life superhero! The Deadpool actor took to Instagram on Monday to reveal how he once saved his nephew's life thanks to his knowledge of CPR. Alongside a picture of him at a class with American Red Cross, he said: "Years ago, I took a CPR course through the Red Cross… I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do! True story! Yesterday I took a refresher course -- focusing on infant and toddler CPR."

He added: "It takes only a few hours and it's also kinda, sorta fun. Thank you to Dan from Viva First Aid for the lesson. And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times." [sic] Ryan's wife Blake Lively also shared a post to promote the good cause on her page, urging her fans: "ALL MAMAS AND DADDIES OUT THERE-- I can't recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with a focus on babies and toddlers. Google 'infant CPR class near me' and you'll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven't done it, you will love it. It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind."

Following the class, father-of-two Ryan went straight back to work, revealing he’d started filming the highly anticipated Deadpool 2. Sharing a photo from set, he wrote: "The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt." Ryan, 40, and Blake, 29, are proud parents to two beautiful girls; two-year-old James and nine-month-old Ines.

Earlier this year, Blake opened up about her maternal instincts when she spoke at Variety's Power Of Women event in New York. The actress told the crowd: "I would do anything to protect them. I would literally die for them without a moment's thought. I mean if you think of what you would do for your child, I don't think there's anything you wouldn't ask yourself."