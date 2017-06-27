Jacqueline Jossa celebrates new husband Dan Osborne's birthday – see the photos! The newlyweds, who married in Cheshire on Saturday, have one daughter together

Just a few days after their wedding, Jacqueline Jossa and her new husband Dan Osborne were out celebrating another important family event – Dan's 26th birthday. The EastEnders actress has shared photos of Dan on the morning of his birthday, opening his 'Husband' birthday card in bed with the couple's adorable daughter Ella in tow. "Happy birthday to my husband and to the best daddy ever! We love you," wrote Jacqueline on Twitter.

The soap star also shared a photo collage of her and Dan's sweetest moments, which showed the couple on holiday together, on the red carpet and in Greece, where Dan romantically proposed in June 2015 on a family getaway. "Happy birthday to my darling husband! I love you so much! We all do!! Your 2 little babies love you more than anything!! Let's go have some fun," Jacqueline captioned the post, giving a shout out to their two-year-old daughter Ella and Dan's son Teddy, three, from his previous relationship.

Happy birthday to my husband and to the best daddy ever! We love you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bpuyo9Fk0h — Jacqueline Jossa (@jacquelineMjos) June 27, 2017

Jacqueline celebrated Dan's birthday with a new 'Husband' birthday card

On Monday, Dan was treated to a birthday meal out at a Turkish restaurant in Bexleyheath, in Jacqueline's home borough of Bexley. He wasn't the only celebrant, as the reality TV star revealed on Instagram: "Bday Dinner at @themezebheath mine & my mother in law's bday celebration." It comes just a few days after Dan and Jacqueline, 24, tied the knot in Cheshire. The couple picked Gary Barlow's former home, Delamere Manor, for their reception, which the Take That singer sold back in 2006 for an estimated £7m. The venue is billed as "the most exclusive manor house wedding venue in Cheshire".

Happy birthday to my darling husband! I love you so much! We all do!! You 2 little babies love you more than anything!! Let's go have some fun. 💍👨‍👩‍👧 A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

The actress wished her husband a happy birthday on Instagram

After the wedding, Jacqueline took to Twitter to share her happy news, telling her followers: "This is so crazy, wait, I have a husband." She added: "Thank you all for the amazing messages, cards and gifts! What an amazing 2 weeks it has been love you all xx." Dan, meanwhile, wrote: "Yesterday was just incredible!! I love you Mrs Jacqueline Osborne."