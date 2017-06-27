Chloe Madeley shares funny throwback photo with parents Richard and Judy The 29-year-old posted the retro picture on Instagram

Chloe Madeley has taken to Instagram to share a funny throwback photo showing her as a baby with her parents Richard and Judy. The retro image was taken in the 80s and shows the family sat together in a living room in front of a table laden with cakes and biscuits. Chloe can be seen siting on dad Richard's knee, while her brother Jack Madeley and half-brother Dan - one of Judy's twin sons from her first marriage - also feature. Alongside the photo, Chloe wrote: "My first photoshoot maybe… Actually I don't think this was my first but definitely one of [then]. In case you missed it, Dickie is feeding me a brownie, and I guarantee you that's ALL I'm thinking about!!"

Fitness expert Chloe Madeley is in a long-term relationship with rugby star James Haskell

Chloe has emerged as a fitness expert in recent years, and often uses her Instagram page to promote her healthy lifestyle. She also frequently shares candid photos showing her with boyfriend James Haskell, an England rugby star. The couple are clearly head over heels in love – but Chloe has said they are in no rush to tie the knot.

Speaking recently to the Sun about their romance, she said: "I get it, we are at that age where everyone I know is getting married and having kids. It's lovely. I am excited for them – that is not lost on me. But our lives are a bit different. Right now, our life goal in the next couple of years is not to have a family – it's very much focused on career. Hopefully it will get to a point where we look at each other and say yes, but right now we are distracted by other things."