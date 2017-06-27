Lazy Town’s Robbie Rotten is in the final stages of cancer, his wife reveals Stefan Karl Stefansson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September 2016

Lazy Town actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, known to fans as alter-ego Robbie Rotten, is in the final stages of cancer, it has been revealed. Stefan was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September 2016, and has since gone through several rounds of surgery and chemo. Tragically, a representative told We The Unicorns at the beginning of the month that he discovered the advanced stage of the disease after going to what he had hoped would be his final check-up.

"After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, going through surgery & chemo treatments, and being out of work for up to a year, this week [Stefan] went to the doctor in hopes of a final check-up, but instead his doctors found two tumors that metastasized and will need to be surgically removed – setting the kid-loving clown back even further," they stated.

Stefan's alter-ego Robbie Rotten in Lazy Town

The website also translated an emotional Facebook post from Stefan’s wife (which was originally in Icelandic) which heartbreakingly revealed how it was "unbearable to tell our children that their dad would not live be an old man."

It explained: "Stefan has been hospitalised for 14 days. On June 7, three liver tumours were removed. After the operation Stefan suffered an infection which lasted a week. and afterwards, he received an infection that lasted for a week in hospital. Stephen has bile-duct cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma), a rare and little-researched disease. The disease is now advanced to stage four, and therefore, his life expectancy is unfortunately significantly reduced."

Stefan’s wife added that his "candle burns quickly," defiantly ending the emotional message saying: "We know that time is precious as never before and we have promised to enjoy it as well as we can. Death is strange – life is nothing but magnificent!"

Following Stefan’s diagnosis last year, fans of the popular children’s television star created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his treatment.

Recently, it has been filled with poignant messages, with one sponsor writing: "You are an amazing man and an inspiration. Thank you for your tireless commitment to children and for bringing smiles to the faces of my own children. Love and blessings to you!"

Another said: "Thank you for all that you do for children everywhere who grew up watching you. You've brought more joy to us than you can ever imagine. Thank you."