The Beckham family stepped out in force on Tuesday night to attend the launch of Brooklyn Beckham's new photo book, What I See. Parents David and Victoria were bursting with pride as they posed with their eldest child at the exclusive event, held at Christie's in London. The high-profile couple were sartorially in sync for their son's big night, Victoria choosing an elegant black cowl-necked playsuit and blazer, while her husband chose a dapper black suit and white shirt.

Brooklyn Beckham was supported by his proud family at the launch of his new book

Also showing their support for Brooklyn were his younger brothers, Romeo, 14, and 12-year-old Cruz. Romeo was dressed to impress in a blue suit, while Cruz chose a shirt, trousers and cherry red boots. Proud maternal grandparents Anthony and Jackie Adams were on the guest list too, as was Victoria's sister Louise, and David's mother Sandra Beckham. Family friends Liv Tyler and Dave Gardener, Tana Ramsay and her son Jack – Brooklyn's best friend - joined the rest of the lucky invitees.

What I See is a book comprising of 300 images photographed by Brooklyn and "offers [Brooklyn's) followers a rare glimpse at the world through his eyes", according to publishers. But in a recent interview with the Telegraph, Brooklyn admitted it took a long time to get approval for the book from his famous parents. "Took b****y ages," he said. "Most times I'm secretive about taking them. If my mum sees me taking a picture, she kind of poses and stuff, and I don't really like that."

The 18-year-old with his younger brothers Romeo and Cruz

The book has received a mixed response, with Alice Jones, arts editor of the iPaper tweeting: "Huge fan of Brooklyn Beckham's terrible photographs and even worse captions." But Francesca Dow, managing director of Penguin Random House Children's, told the Independent: "What I See is a book for teenagers, by a teenager, which gives Brooklyn's fans broader insight into his world seen through his unique and creative perspective.

"Teenagers lives are filled with the visual image and we know Brooklyn's photos resonate with his huge young following, who avidly follow his life through his photography. We are proud to bring these images together in a book for a young generation for the first time. At Penguin Random House we publish a wide range of voices for all kinds of readers."