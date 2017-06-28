Michael Nyqvist – star of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo – dies aged 56 The Swedish actor had been battling lung cancer

Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist has sadly passed away at the age of 56 after battling lung cancer. The Stockholm-born star was best known for playing Mikael Blomkvist in the original Girl with the Dragon Tattoo trilogy – which included 2009's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest. He also appeared in action films John Wick and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

A statement released on Tuesday confirmed the news of Michael's passing. It read: "It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden's most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family after a year long battle with lung cancer.

"Michael's joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him."

Michael began his career on Swedish TV in the Eighties but rose to international prominence as complex investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist in the film adaptations of Swedish author Stieg Larsson's gritty Millennium novel series. The movies, which starred Noomi Rapace as Lisbeth Salander, achieved acclaim across the world, and later an English-language adaptation of the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was made starring Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara.

Michael also wrote a celebrated memoir, Just After Dreaming, published in 2010, about his earliest childhood memories following adoption, and how he later traced his biological parents. He is survived by his wife, Catharina Ehrnrooth, and their children Ellen and Arthur.