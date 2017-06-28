Carol Vorderman reveals late mum left her a letter to read after her death Jean recently passed away at the age of 88 following a battle with cancer

Carol Vorderman has said she is still struggling to come to terms with the death of her beloved mother Jean. Jean recently passed away at the age of 88 following a battle with cancer, and now Carol has spoken candidly about her overwhelming sense of loss. "I was about to text her this morning, and then I thought, 'I can't…'" she told the Mirror. "At the moment I'm just telling myself she’s gone on holiday. But she's left me a letter which she wrote for me to read after her death, which I haven't read yet. It's for me to read in private – and when I do, that will be when the floodgates open."

Carol, 56, is currently preparing for the imminent Pride of Britain Awards – an event her mother strongly supported. Speaking on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, the former Countdown star said: "She was an amazing lady and was always with me. She's worked with me since I was 25 and lived with me, so I miss her terribly. But there was nothing left unsaid or undone. And, as she would say, 'It's not a tragedy, I'm nearly 89 and have had a great life.'"

Carol sadly announced the news of her mother's death on 19 June. She wrote on Twitter: "Some days are tough, today was one of them. Today was my amazing mum's funeral… Rest in Peace Jean Vorderman. You will always be loved."

It came less than three months after Carol confirmed that her mum had been diagnosed with terminal cancer in a heartbreaking Mother's Day post. "A precious Mother's Day x This wk Mum & I found out she has terminal cancer. She's 88, beautiful inside and out & I love her beyond measure x," she told fans. Carol later shared a photo of Jean surrounded by her loved ones at a family lunch, which she captioned: "Mum's lunch with all her children, all her grandchildren and gorgeous great grandchild Alex. Lots of laughing x."