Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki's house burns down The large ranch at San Luis Obispo was engulfed in a massive bush fire

The Big Bang Theory actor John Galecki has lost his home in San Luis Obispo following a large bush fire. The star's ranch, which is located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, was engulfed in flames on Monday and burned to the ground as a result of the blaze, which is estimated to be around 1,500 acres in size. Thankfully, Johnny was not at home at the time; nearly 250 people had to be evacuated from their properties on Monday night. The star's spokesperson told Variety that Johnny had not yet seen the damage to his ranch, but would visit the scene once the fire was contained.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Johnny Galecki's home has burned down in a large bush fire

Johnny, 42, said in a statement: "My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile. It's never the structures that create a community - it's the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild.

STORY: Johnny Galecki speaks for the first time about secret romance with co-star Kaley Cuoco

Johnny pictured with his Big Bang Theory co-stars

"We've done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff's Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt."

Johnny is best known for playing Dr Leonard Hofstadter in the hit US sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which was recently renewed for two more seasons. He stars alongside Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco on the show, and the trio are among the highest-paid stars on television.