Eamonn Holmes enjoys 'wonderful dad and daughter day' with Rebecca – see the photo The This Morning presenter took his daughter Rebecca, 26, to the Boodles Tennis Challenge

Eamonn Holmes was never going to let the rain dampen his spirits. The This Morning presenter enjoyed a day off work to take his daughter Rebecca to the Boodles Tennis Challenge. The 57-year-old TV star shared a photo of the pair courtside, writing on Instagram: "Rain stopped play at #theboodlestennis at Stoke Park but it was still a wonderful Dad & Daughter day."

The presenter, who shares Rebecca with his ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes, was clearly in high spirits as he caught up with his 26-year-old daughter. Earlier this week, Eamonn revealed it was his "Princess's" birthday and he would be spoiling her rotten. The dad-of-four shared a rare photo of his only daughter and wrote: "It's my darling Princess Becca's Birthday week... and her Daddy's going to make a big fuss of her."

Eamonn Holmes's daughter Rebecca has just turned 26

Eamonn is also the proud dad to sons Declan and Niall from his first marriage, and his teenage son Jack, who he shares with his wife Ruth Langsford. On Father's Day earlier this month, Eamonn posted a picture of himself holding a balloon that read: "Dad you're the best!" He captioned it: "I bet no other Dad woke up to a Balloon as good as this!!! Thank u Dec, Becca, Niall, Jack... and Maggie. Best babies a Dad could have!" Maggie is Eamonn and Ruth's pet dog.

The TV stars married in 2010 in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. At the time, Eamonn said: "Ruth was the missing jigsaw piece in my life. I was meant to be married. She's a wonderful mummy to Jack, a fantastic partner both personally and professionally and now, I'm proud to say, she's my beautiful wife." Ruth also revealed: "Our relationship is very passionate. We're like Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. Although we bicker and argue, ultimately our love for each other and the bond we share is so strong."