Peter Andre goes busking in support of the homeless – see the photo here! Peter Andre spent the day singing on the streets of London for charity

Peter Andre is a natural on the stage – and is pretty good at busking too! The kind-hearted singer took to the streets of Islington, London, on Tuesday to raise money for homeless charity Shelter. Peter was joined by a group of fellow musicians, and proudly took to Twitter to share a photo from the day, which he captioned: "Absolutely brill busking in London for @shelter in support of the homeless."

Fans were quick to shower the Mysterious Girl singer with praise for his good deed. "Your just amazing," one wrote, while another said: "Fantastic..more celebs should take a leaf out of your book." A third added: "Such a lovely thing to do – proud of you x."

Peter and fellow musicians spent the day busking in London for homeless charity Shelter

Shelter works tirelessly to find safe and secure housing for the homeless, and last year alone helped 5 million people in need.

Peter, a doting father-of-four, lives in Sussex with his wife, Emily MacDonagh, and their two children Amelia, three, and Theo, seven months. He is also dad to Junior, 11 and Princess, nine, with his ex-wife Katie Price. The 44-year-old often posts snapshots into his busy family life with fans on social media.

The dad-of-four often shares sweet photos of his family on social media

Peter recently spoke to HELLO! about raising his growing family and how he made sure all his children felt included after the birth of his youngest son, Theo.

"I said to Emily, 'Right, if you're going to be spending time with Theo, I've got to be with the other kids doing loads of stuff, playing football, doing this, doing that. Then I'll swap with you and then the kids will never feel left out,'" he said.

In fact, his elder children even had the final say in their baby brother’s name: "I involved them in everything, the kids actually picked the name,” he revealed.

"We narrowed it down to Theo, James, Matthew, Thomas and Oscar. And the kids were all saying Theo, so they helped pick the name, they help change him sometimes. It makes them feel involved and loved and not just put aside."