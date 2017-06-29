Michael Buble makes first public appearance since son's cancer diagnosis The Canadian singer received the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa

Michael Buble has spent months out of the public eye to focus on his young son Noah during the little boy's battle with cancer. But on Wednesday the father-of-two returned to the spotlight. Michael, 41, proudly accepted the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa, which was presented to him by the Governor General of Canada. Addressing the audience as he accepted his award, the Canadian singer said: "I stand here truly humbled that I have been allowed to be one of your musical representatives and that you would choose to bestow this honour upon me on during what has been an emotionally difficult time for my family.

Michael Buble received the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa

"I thank you for the love and support that you have given me and for the pride I'm filled with every time I’m able to stand on a stage and say, 'My name is Michael Steven Buble and I am Canadian.'" The star also sent a message to his loved ones, including wife Luisana Lopilato and their two sons, Noah, three, and 17-month-old Elias. "There are no words to describe how I feel about you," he said. "Sometimes, 'I love you' just isn't enough because what I feel is just so much more."

Luisana Lopilato shares first family photo since son's cancer battle

Michael and Luisana confirmed the news of Noah's cancer diagnosis in a Facebook post shared with fans in November. The Just Haven't Met You Yet singer subsequently pulled out of all public appearances to be with his family, and has only made one other social media post regarding Noah's health: in February he shared that Noah's treatment was progressing well. "We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," his statement said. "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us."

In his speech, the Canadian singer paid tribute to his wife and two children

In April, actress Luisana revealed that Noah was now in recovery following his diagnosis. Speaking while attending at a press conference for her new film Those Who Love, Hate, the 30-year-old told journalists: "It's difficult for me to speak about this, it's very recent and I'm still a bit sensitive about the subject. My son's recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow." She continued: "Thank God my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. Now I value life much more, the now and the today."